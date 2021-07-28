Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total value of $203,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLAB opened at $288.82 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $307.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.97 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.