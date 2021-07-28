Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

