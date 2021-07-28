Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.32.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

