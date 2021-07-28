Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.84. 164,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,121. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $166.71 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

