Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 2.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.