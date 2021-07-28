Michael T. Pykosz Sells 3,473 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSH stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

