Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.47. 1,807,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,357,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.79.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

