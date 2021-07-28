Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. 26,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

