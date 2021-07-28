MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Funk Purchases 1,000 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.