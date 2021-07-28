Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,616.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

