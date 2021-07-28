Millennium Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Trane Technologies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,290,000 after acquiring an additional 194,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $200.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $202.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

