Millennium Management LLC Makes New $15.57 Million Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,513,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth about $6,990,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth about $7,311,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

