Millennium Management LLC Makes New $15.87 Million Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,571,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,872,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.38% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

