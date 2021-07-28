Millennium Management LLC Sells 228,105 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of TG Therapeutics worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.