Millennium Management LLC Sells 242,248 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,248 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Mueller Water Products worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

