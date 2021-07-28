Millennium Management LLC Sells 282,386 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,386 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,243,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

