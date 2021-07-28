Millennium Management LLC Sells 362,839 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,839 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $9,917,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

