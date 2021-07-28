Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

TIGO stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.03. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

