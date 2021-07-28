Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,413,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

