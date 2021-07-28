Missfresh Limited’s (NYSE:MF) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 4th

Missfresh’s (NYSE:MF) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Missfresh had issued 21,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $273,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Missfresh’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MF opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Missfresh has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

