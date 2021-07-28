Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.60 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $41.60 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00238145 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

