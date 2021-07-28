Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $824.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

