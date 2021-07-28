Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

