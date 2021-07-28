Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $10.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mogo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.63 on Friday. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

