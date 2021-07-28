Momentive Global (MNTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.