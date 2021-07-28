Momentive Global (MNTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MNTV stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.
