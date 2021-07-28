Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

