Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.10 (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MONY stock opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.31) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

