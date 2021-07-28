MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 229.0% in July

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MONOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.41. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $434.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MonotaRO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

