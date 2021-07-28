Morgan Stanley Buys 3,235,647 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 159.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Suncor Energy worth $109,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

