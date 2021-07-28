Morgan Stanley Has $102.86 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dover were worth $102,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.10. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

