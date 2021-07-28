Morgan Stanley Purchases 135,841 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $105,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

