Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Fate Therapeutics worth $99,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,370,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,967,000 after purchasing an additional 417,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 357,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

