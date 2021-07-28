Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.99.

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 37,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,686. Edenred has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

