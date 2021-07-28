MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Commerzbank to Hold

Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 target price on MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

NASDAQ MOR opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41. MorphoSys has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.