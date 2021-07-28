MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.84

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

