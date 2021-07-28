Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

