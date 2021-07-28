MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $545.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.71.

MSCI stock opened at $584.21 on Wednesday. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $596.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

