Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $260.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.79 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

