Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Up 404.6% in July

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 404.6% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.6 days.

MLLGF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

