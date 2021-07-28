Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Shares Up 5.7%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) shares shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 199,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 877,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

