Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,003. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $106.45 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.