Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.12. 4,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.31. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

