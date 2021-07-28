National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49 shares of company stock worth $45,459.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 931 ($12.16) on Wednesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 931.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

