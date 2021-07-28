National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 142.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

