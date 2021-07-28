NativeCoin (N8V) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $19.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

