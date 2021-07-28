Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $25.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NLS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 8,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $456.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

