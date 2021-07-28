Navcoin Hits One Day Volume of $289,530.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.94 million and $289,530.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00040514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026077 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,266,790 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

