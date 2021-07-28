Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

