Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

