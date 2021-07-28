NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NBTB stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

